In pictures: Maidenhead Duck Derby

Almost 2,000 people turned out yesterday (Sunday) to enjoy this year’s Lions Club of Maidenhead Duck Derby.

The annual race, which included a £250 prize for first place, went ahead at Ray Mill Island as the sun shone throughout the afternoon.

It also included a visit from Theresa May.

Terry Relf, a 78-year-old member of the Lions Club of Maidenhead, was joined by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, to start the duck race with an air horn at 4.30pm.

“We’re supporting local charities,” the retired project manager said.

“We enjoy it.

“We could do with some support – I’m not sure the locals are always aware.”

Children and their families were also able to take rides on a wheeled train, enjoy various stalls and watch the race from the bank of the Thames.

The duck derby and fun day is just one of many fundraising events the club hosts throughout the year.

Groups the Lions supported included Alexander Devine, the Royal British Legion and Thames Valley Air Ambulance, all of which had stalls set up.

All the ducks are collected after the event.