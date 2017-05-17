Green candidate Derek Wall to stand against Theresa May in Maidenhead

A parish councillor who teaches economics will be standing in the general election in Maidenhead for the Green Party.

Derek Wall, 51, from Winkfield, is hoping to make June ‘the end of May’ and his policies include no third runway at Heathrow and a referendum on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

Mr Wall, who has previously stood as a candidate in Windsor three times, said: “Green politics is the politics of survival. Things like climate change and the destruction of rainforests, and air pollution, they threaten our lives.

“We know Maidenhead has breached pollution levels for nitrous oxide.

“The key thing is I want to defeat Theresa May because, rather than being strong, she’s wrong. What she wants is a blank cheque to do whatever she wants on Brexit.”

He said the Green Party wanted Britain to remain in the European Union, but respected the voters' decision.

He said: “What we want is a referendum on whatever comes out of the negotiations.

“I am an international correspondent of the Green Party; I have lots of experience negotiating with German MEPs.”

The father-of-three, who sits on Winkfield Parish Council, joined the Green Party when he was 14.

When asked what key issues concerned residents in the area, he said: “Heathrow – every vote for me is a clear vote to reject Heathrow expansion.

“May has completely changed her mind on that, she changes with the wind.”

Mr Wall said he was passionate about peace and defence, he said: “I do a lot of work giving solidarity to the Kurds in Syria fighting ISIS. That’s something May has really failed in — I’m really shocked she has these huge arms deals with Turkey when Turkey is bombing the people who are fighting ISIS.”

Mr Wall is also opposed to the return of fox hunting.

He said: “Lots of people who would vote Tory otherwise are appalled she [Theresa May] wants to bring back fox hunting and badger culling continuing.

“I think I have some strong policies that will attract votes.

"Caroline Lucas won in Brighton so I can win in Maidenhead.”