In pictures: Arsenal Charity Team takes on Stand Out for Autism side

Revenge was served at York Road on Sunday as Stand Out for Autism (SOFA) claimed victory over an Arsenal Charity Team side.

The charity match finished 3-2, meaning SOFA won back the David Pearcy Trophy that Arsenal had lifted last year.

They were roared on by about 400 spectators, who were also able to enjoy a series of stalls, a bouncy castle and other attractions.

More than £3,000 was raised at the event, which was being held for the second time at the York Road ground. A third is planned.

A total of 20 per cent of that will go to the Arsenal Charity Foundation, and the rest will be used by Stand Out for Autism, which aims to raise awareness by running activities for people living with autism in Berkshire.

Its founder, Holly Clarke, organised the event with colleague Shani Smith.

Both work as the activities and fundraising managers of the charity.

“It’s not just the fundraising side, it’s keeping the awareness out there,” said Holly.

“It was a really good game. We had some great players.”

The SOFA team included one player with Asperger’s and another with autism playing alongside friends of the charity.