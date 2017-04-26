Pinkneys Green fundraiser completes 'toughest race on earth'

‘Just keep swimming’ was the motto that drove a woman who completed the ‘toughest race on earth’ – and then received a letter from Prime Minister Theresa May.

Charlotte Geen, from Pinkneys Road, finished in 635th place in the Marathon des Sables 2017 (MDS) out of 1,167 runners. The event across the Sahara sees participants cover more than 156 miles in six days.

The 29-year-old is raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), an organisation that raises awareness of sudden cardiac death and the importance of cardiac screening.

Her mother died when she was 34 due to acute heart failure/sudden adult death syndrome (SADS).

Charlotte said: “It was really hard, but great fun, and more scenic than I imagined.”

Competitors have to carry all their food with them on their back. Those who fall too far behind are disqualified.

Charlotte braved sandstorms and a gruelling section in the middle where she ran 90km in just under 19 hours.

“I just kept thinking, keep swimming, like Dory from Finding Nemo,” she laughed. “As for the letter I was really surprised, quite thoughtful really.”

Charlotte has so far raised nearly £3,600.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fund-raising/Charlotte-Geen to donate.