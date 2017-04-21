Theresa May visits Maidenhead GSK factory on campaign trail

With election campaigning now in swing, Prime Minister Theresa May visited GlaxoSmithKline's Maidenhead factory today (Friday) to speak to staff and reporters.

Praising her constituency in her opening speech, the Maidenhead MP said: "I am only Prime Minister because I am an MP, and I am only an MP because people here in Maidenhead put their trust in me too. I never forget that fact.

"It’s why I wanted to be here today. I am taking nothing for granted in this election. The result is by no means certain. The campaign has only just begun."

As well as arguing her case that voting for the Conservative Party would produce a stable hand for Brexit negotiations, the Prime Minister also eased concerns over the future of the UK's foreign aid spending commitments.

This week speculation arose over whether the Tories would drop the Government's commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid following calls from Conservative MPs.

May confirmed the spending pledge would remain, adding she was proud of this country's ability to help others.

She said: "I'm very proud of the record that we have but we have to make sure that we're spending that money as efficiently as possible."

May answered questions from employees on a number of issues including making further education more rounded and her government’s work on lowering house prices.

The PM was challenged on accusations that her decision on Tuesday to call for a snap election was a tactical move for the benefit of her party.

In response she said it was about creating a future with 'stability and certainty'.

She was also pressed on her refusal to take part in any television debates in the run up to June 8 to which she said: "I've been doing head-to-head debates with Jeremy Corbyn week-in, week-out since I became Prime Minister".

She insisted she would be talking to voters, listening to their concerns and answering their questions on her campaign trail.