Pets Corner: Midnight at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

Maidenhead Cat Rescue is looking for the perfect home for Midnight, a large, young adult Norwegian forest cat who has been living in the car park of a pub.

With the colder winter weather the pub asked us to take Midnight. A very large cat, which is normal for the breed, Midnight has the typical long thick fur and will require regular brushing. He/she is very friendly and enjoys being stroked and groomed but does not like being picked up.

Midnight is not litter trained so unsuitable for homing as a family pet. The best home would be a small-holding where the owner can provide a small shelter, food and regular brushing and cuddles.

Midnight is having a full health check, vaccinations, microchipping and neutering as required this week.

If you are able to offer the special home he needs, please give us a call on 01628 620909.