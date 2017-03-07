Eco-friendly Cookham Dean house wins village design award

A newly-built house by the Thames has been chosen as the winner of the Cookham Society’s Annual Design Award for 2017.

The Niche, which was completed in June 2016, received a glowing assessment from the Society, which seeks to protect, preserve, improve or create features of public amenity.

The eco-friendly house, which is just off Winter Hill, is home to entertainment industry worker Carl and Pamela Leighton-Pope.

The Society's citation said: "The Niche follows closely the guidelines established in the Cookham Village Design Statement for new development in its area and is an excellent example of a new house which makes a positive impact on its environment."

Heating is provided by harnessing the Thames, with a heat pump utilising a submerged heat exchange unit.

Its drainage installaton treats, filters and then returns cleaned water to the river.

Pamela Leighton-Pope said: "We really like it.

"The house feels like a home, not a show house."