Eco-friendly Cookham Dean house wins village design award

A newly-built house by the Thames has been chosen as the winner of the Cookham Society’s Annual Design Award for 2017.
The Niche, which was completed in June 2016, received a glowing assessment from the Society, which seeks to protect, preserve, improve or create features of public amenity.
The eco-friendly house, which is just off Winter Hill, is home to entertainment industry worker Carl and Pamela Leighton-Pope.
The Society's citation said: "The Niche follows closely the guidelines established in the Cookham Village Design Statement for new development in its area and is an excellent example of a new house which makes a positive impact on its environment."
Heating is provided by harnessing the Thames, with a heat pump utilising a submerged heat exchange unit.
Its drainage installaton treats, filters and then returns cleaned water to the river.
Pamela Leighton-Pope said: "We really like it.
"The house feels like a home, not a show house."
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).