In pictures: Families enjoy farmyard fun at Odds Farm Park

Even the gruffest billy goat would have found it tough to stay in a moo-d as summer came to Odds Farm Park.

The family attraction, in Wooburn Common, has been hosting plenty of events for families over the summer holidays, with each week based around a different theme.

On Friday, this saw hundreds of parents and youngsters gather to enjoy sheep racing, cow milking and egg collecting ahead of the day’s highlight – the piggies’ teatime.

There were also a host of scientific experiments and demonstrations for the farm’s Silly Scientist week.

Explaining the summer programme, CEO Natascha Crump, who took over in March, said: “Farmer Odd Socks went out into the far field and he dug up a magic chest full of enchanted hats and he’s going to be wearing a number of them throughout the summer holidays.

“There was a pirate party last week when he was wearing a pirate hat.

“And this week has been the turn of the silly scientists with Professor Clatterbang.

“Next week will be the turn of the Supreme Superheroes.”

