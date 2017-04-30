IN PICTURES: Maidenhead United win the National League South title

Maidenhead United delighted their travelling supporters on Saturday after securing the National League South title - and with it, promotion - on the last day of the season.
A brace from Harry Pritchard and a 44th goal of the season from Dave Tarpey meant the Magpies ran out 3-0 winners away to Margate.
They were roared on by fans in fancy dress who joined the players on the pitch to celebrate after the final whistle.
Take a look at the crucial moments and scenes of jubilation with Advertiser photographer Ian Longthorne's pictures in the gallery above.
