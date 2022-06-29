Shoe store Clarks to close Windsor branch

09:10AM, Wednesday 29 June 2022
A high street shoe store has confirmed it is closing its Windsor branch later this year.
Clarks, which is based at Unit 21 King Edward Court, said in a statement that the shop will close in early August.
It added that staff will be going through a 'period of consultation' and that its nearest stores include Maidenhead in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre.
A spokesman for the business said: “Clarks confirms its store at King Edward Court, Windsor will close in early August 2022.
"We have a strong duty of care to all our employees, and we are working closely with them as they now go through a period of consultation.
"Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Maidenhead, Staines and Bracknell.”
