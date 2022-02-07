Study finds Windsor and Maidenhead the UK’s 'best-performing' location

Windsor and Maidenhead has been ranked as the best location in the UK for vitality following a recent study by a real estate agency.

Lambert Smith Hamptons’ 2022 UK Vitality Index has revealed the Royal Borough to be the UK’s best-performing location based on a range of measures including economy, health and environment.

The study assessed the UK’s 100 largest towns and cities outside of London to identify which are 'the best to live and do business in' and have the 'strongest growth prospects'.

The Royal Borough improved on its second position in last year's study to knock Woking in Surrey off the top spot.

Each location was ranked on three pillars: economy and business; living, and health and environment, with Windsor and Maidenhead performing strongly in all three pillars.

Nearby Slough is also recognised in the index which is dominated by locations in the south east - finishing seventh in the UK's economy and business rankings.

Dominic Faires, director and head of agency at LSH’s Maidenhead office, said: “Naturally I am a strong advocate for the advantages of Windsor and Maidenhead, but to see it take top spot in the index – improving on the second place it secured last year – underlines the fundamental strengths of living and working in this area.

"It has the highest level of business density of any location, with high scores for higher education attainment and affluent households, and we are delighted to see the area’s strong credentials continuing to attract and retain a wide array of business occupiers.

"The imminent opening of the Elizabeth Line will only increase the vitality of Windsor and Maidenhead further.”

