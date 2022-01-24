Thieves scam shopper in Windsor and drain £4,000 from her account

Thieves made off with a shopper’s purse and managed to take £4,000 from her bank account during a scam in Windsor yesterday (Sunday).

The victim had parked her car at King Edward Court Shopping Centre, now known as Windsor Yards, while she did some shopping.

She had an issue with her debit card while paying for her parking ticket and when went to her car and was about to pull away she saw two men standing there.

One of the men tapped on the window and told her someone had damaged the rear of her car, possibly with a trolley.

A statement on the Thames Valley Police neighbourhood alerts system said the stranger looked directly at the shopper and said ‘you need to be more careful’.

She got back in her car five minutes later and realised that her purse was missing.

Police said the offenders managed to take £4,000 from her bank account and attempted to use the card fraudulently in Slough later that day.

The victim’s bank confirmed the offenders transferred money from her savings account into her current account and then withdrew the cash.

Police said it will be contacting the bank to find out how the fraudulent transactions were made.

The man who tricked the shopper in King Edward Court car park is described as Asian, 5ft 4ins tall to 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, aged in his 30s or 40s.

He had short black hair, a stubbly beard with a thicker moustache and was wearing a beige jacket which was zipped up.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.