Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle, it has been announced.

The ceremony will be held at St George’s Chapel in May.

A statement issued by Kensington Palace confirmed the Queen has granted permission for the wedding to be held at the royal residence.

It said that the Royal Family will pay the bill for the event.

The statement said: “As with all members of The Royal Family, Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half.

“They are grateful to The Queen for granting permission for the use of the Chapel.

“The Chapel itself has centuries of royal traditional and hosted the weddings of many members of The Royal Family.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple.”