Wexham Park A&E experiencing 'increasing levels of demand'

The Emergency Department (A&E) at Wexham Park Hospital is currently experiencing an increasing level of demand, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has announced.

Residents are being asked to only attend if they are experiencing severe symptoms or are suffering from a life-threatening condition as these high levels of demand are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The Trust reminded residents to dial 111 in the first instance for minor injuries or illnesses, with ‘long waiting times’ expected for those who attend A&E with a non life-threatening condition.

Following a call to 111, residents may be advised to contact their local GP surgery, its out-of-hours service, or, alternatively, attend the Bracknell Minor Injuries Unit in London Road which is open 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

It is important to note that the minor injury service is only for conditions such as the following:

Sprains and strains

Suspected broken limbs

Minor head injuries

Cuts and grazes

Bites and stings

Minor scalds and burns

Skin infections

Dr John Seymour, deputy medical director at Frimley Health, said: “Our Emergency Departments at Wexham Park and Frimley Park hospitals are currently experiencing an increased level of demand and I do anticipate this is likely to continue into the weekend.

“Therefore, we would like to remind patients to use alternative ways to access medical care, unless it is a life-threatening situation.”

Anyone with a life-threatening condition should call 999.