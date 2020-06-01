SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead firefighters extinguish fire in Taplow

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters put out a small fire in Boundary Road, Taplow last night.

    A crew from Maidenhead attended the scene of the fire in the open, at the junction with Station Road, at the about 7.30pm.

    The crew used one hose reel and spent about an hour extinguishing the flames.

    It is not known how the fire was started.

    Taplow

