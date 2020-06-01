Maidenhead firefighters extinguish fire in Taplow

11:44AM, Monday 01 June 2020
Firefighters put out a small fire in Boundary Road, Taplow last night.
A crew from Maidenhead attended the scene of the fire in the open, at the junction with Station Road, at the about 7.30pm.
The crew used one hose reel and spent about an hour extinguishing the flames.
It is not known how the fire was started.
