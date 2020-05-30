Firefighters issue bonfire warning following blaze on Taplow farmland

06:01PM, Saturday 30 May 2020
Firefighters have urged people to avoid having bonfires following an out-of-control blaze in Taplow.
Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to farmland off Marsh Lane at about 4pm today.
An unattended bonfire had spread to nearby hay bales which firefighters spent 25 minutes extinguishing.
