SITE INDEX

Sat, 30
23 °C
Sun, 31
23 °C
Mon, 01
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters issue bonfire warning following blaze on Taplow farmland

    David Lee

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters have urged people to avoid having bonfires following an out-of-control blaze in Taplow.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to farmland off Marsh Lane at about 4pm today.

    An unattended bonfire had spread to nearby hay bales which firefighters spent 25 minutes extinguishing.

    Taplow

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved