Witness appeal launched following two-car collision in Taplow

Police have launched a witness appeal after four people were taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Taplow.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 10 at 22.40pm when there was a collision between a blue Honda Jazz and a red Audi A4 at the junction of the A4 Bath Road and Marsh Lane.

The occupants of both vehicles, two in each, sustained serious injuries and were all taken to hospital.

Two have since been discharged while the other two remain in hospital.

Police believe a handbag was stolen from the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Benjamin Taylor, of Roads Policing at Taplow police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this road traffic collision, during which four people sustained serious injuries.

“Following the collision, a handbag is believed to have been stolen from the Audi. I am also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this taking place.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 1458 10/1/20.

“Reports can also be made online, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”