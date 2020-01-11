Emergency services called to head-on collision in Taplow

Four people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision in Taplow last night.

Emergency services were called to Bath Road, near the Bishop Centre, at 11pm, following a crash between a Honda Jazz and a Audi A4.

Both cars collided and crumpled a nearby lamppost.

Crews from Maidenhead and Slough had to cut the roof off the Honda to free the trio inside, with all three being taken to hospital.

The driver of the Audi was also hospitalised.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for more than one hour.