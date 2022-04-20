Bin collection day in South Bucks set to change for some

Residents living in the former Chiltern, South Bucks and Wycombe districts are looking at a change of bin collection day starting Monday, May 9.

Residents should look out for a letter from Buckinghamshire Council, expected to arrive in the post between April 21 and April 27.

The letter will contain a new bin collection calendar. Further information in the form of FAQs can be found on the reverse of the letter.

The frequency of household collections will not change; with recycling and general rubbish collected on alternate weeks, and food recycling collected weekly.

Buckinghamshire Council and its waste contractor, Veolia, are making ‘vital improvements’ to the recycling and waste service.

Last year, the council and Veolia invested in a new ‘state-of-the-art’ vehicle fleet to increase round capacity and fuel efficiency.

The new collection rounds are the next stage of improvement. A better allocation of resources should balance the workload of the collection crews, said Bucks council.

The rounds have been optimised to ‘be more resilient and help future-proof the service’ as the number of new homes in the county grows.

There are also new benefits, such as future kerbside collection services for small electrical items, textiles and batteries.

Some properties will experience an extended period between collections as the new bin day schedules are introduced.

These properties have been provided with an additional one-off collection taking place the week commencing Monday, May 2.

Collection times may also vary due to route changes – residents should make sure that bins are left out by 6.30am on the relevant day.