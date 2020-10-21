Frimley Health changes visitor policy due to increase in COVID-19 patients

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has made changes to its visitor policy following an increase of COVID-19 patients.

The policy change means adult inpatients are only allowed one visitor for one hour every three days. The previous policy allowed patients to have one visitor for one hour everyday.

The trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, has made the changes to reduce footfall and protect patients, staff and visitors.

There will be exemptions to the policy, which includes a parent accompanying a child, a guardian accompanying a vulnerable adult or visits to a patient receiving end of life care.

There are no changes to the maternity visiting guidance which was updated in September.

A post on Frimley Health's Facebook page said: "We apologise for any inconvenience these changes may cause, our visiting policy will remain under close review and all changes will be shared with you as soon as possible.

Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times for more information.