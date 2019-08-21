Bucks community news: Flackwell Heath man becomes Yeoman Warder

This week's Bucks Community news includes a Flackwell Heath man who has secured his dream job as the the 410th Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London.

In other news, the Little Marlow fete- usually held over the bank holiday period - will not be taking place this year. Former organising committee chairwoman Valerie Brownridge explains why.

And it is not long before Bourne End is lit up with an array of decorated boats. We have details on the illuminated boat parade.

Flackwell Heath man lands top job as Yeoman Warder

FLACKWELL HEATH: A man from the village has landed his dream job as the Tower of London’s newest Yeoman Warder.

The role – also known as Beefeater – is descended from the warders who guarded the Tower's gates since it was built in the 11th century.

Modern warders are all former officers from Her Majesty’s Forces with a service record of at least 22 years.

Barry Stringer, from Juniper Lane, has more than 33 years of service in the RAF, where he was a flight sergeant and managed the RAF Central Band.

Having served military duties in Iraq, accomplished violinist Barry has performed at venues all over the world, including London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He becomes the 410th Yeoman Warder since records began in the 19th century, and the first RAF musician to join.

Over the next few months, YW Stringer will learn word-for-word the ‘Story’ – the script of the famous Yeoman Warder Tour – before being allowed to lead one himself. He will also become familiar with each of the 21 separate duties that the warders conduct each day.

Barry, who now has living quarters at the tower, said: “Being the 410th Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London is a huge honour and I am chuffed to be here.

“Wearing the uniform of the Queen’s Bodyguard makes you feel ten feet tall and it’s amazing to share this experience with my wife Justine and our two kids.

“When I joined the RAF at 20, never in my wildest dreams did I think it would lead to these kinds of incredible opportunities.

“Living in a thousand-year-old fortress in the heart of London is awe-inspiring – I have to keep pinching myself.”

Village fete not returning this year

LITTLE MARLOW: The village fete usually held in the recreation ground on bank holiday Monday will not be taking place this year.

Following last October’s annual general meeting of the Little Marlow Village Amenities Committee, it was decided there were not enough people to run the fete.

Former committee chairwoman Valerie Brownridge – who stepped down from her role at the AGM – said a way forward will be decided at this year’s meeting as to whether the event will be held in 2020.

“The [rest] of the committee didn’t feel they wanted to organise a fair. It is a lot of work for somebody to do. People are holding down full time jobs, I can understand,” she said.

“There might be somebody that says: I am willing to take a bit of a lead.”

If you live in the village and feel like you can help out on the committee with events such as these, email clerk@littlemarlowparishcouncil.org.uk to express your interest.

Illuminated boat parade to light up Bourne End again

BOURNE END: This year’s illuminated boat parade on the river will take place on Saturday, September 28.

The event features a selection of decorated boats lighting up the Thames, starting from the Spade Oak Reach at 7.15pm before making their way to The Bounty in Cockmarsh at about 7.45pm.

It was started by a resident – Chris Taylor – who wanted to see the river in use.

The entry fee is £20 per boat, with all proceeds going to charity.

There is a £15 charge for a meal at The Bounty after the parade (excluding drinks), for boat entrants and crew.

For more details, and to enter your boat into the parade or book meals, visit www.thebountypub.co.uk/illuminated-boat-parade

Day centre calling for volunteer drivers

FLACKWELL HEATH: A day centre is looking for volunteers to collect clients via its minibus.

The Flackwell Heath and Loudwater Day Centre is looking to fill the hours between 9am-10.30am, and 3pm-4.30pm.

All is required is a clean driving licence and an escort from the centre will always travel.

Volunteers do not need to do both morning and afternoon sessions, or commit to a particular day.

Without the minibus, many clients would not be able to attend the centre in Common Road and enjoy hot meals and companionship.

Contact the centre on 01628 526113 if you are interested in helping out with transport.

Second World War talk on air reconnaissance

FLACKWELL HEATH: Explore how the UK’s use of air reconnaissance helped shorten the Second World War.

Secrets of Bucks in WW2 with John Gurney will take place at the community library in Chapel Road at 7.30pm. Tickets – for £5 – can be purchased at the venue.

The talk will explain how secret establishments in the High Wycombe area helped shorten the war by their interpretation of air reconnaissance for passing on to the military.

Six people rescued after car collision in Marlow

MARLOW: A two-car collision in Wycombe Road on Friday saw six people released from their vehicles.

Two fire appliances and a crew from High Wycombe attended, along with an officer.

Two women and four men were all released, before the crews arrived, at about 4.30pm.

Diary

Today (Thursday, August 22): Marlow Library Knit and Natter, Institute Road, 10am-noon (plus coffee morning from 10.30am-noon).

Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 23): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Coffee and craft group, Flackwell Heath Community Library, Chapel Road, 10am-noon. 07532485594.

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Sunday, August 25: Swing Time at the Prince of Wales, Mill Road, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Bar-Bados All Day Carnival Party, Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 2pm-2am, free before 7pm, £5 after. www.claytonsmarlow.com