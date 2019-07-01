Police hunting man with 'pronounced chin' after Bourne End burglary

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a burglary and attempted burglaries in Bourne End and Flackwell Heath.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, June 27 a man was seen driving a grey BMW X1 around the area of Bourne End.

At around 2pm, the man walked up to two houses in Burroughs Crescent, Bourne End and rang the doorbells and tried the front door handles. He then drove off in the grey car.

The man later drove the vehicle at the front door of two houses in Links Road and Blind Lane, both in Flackwell Heath. Damage was caused to the front door but the man did not enter the houses.

The man also drove the vehicle at the front door of another house in Riverside, Bourne End and got into the house. Car keys, watches, jewellery and chequebooks were stolen.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid to late twenties with a pronounced chin. He is around 6ft tall and had short dark brown hair and stubble on his chin. He was wearing a white vest top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The vehicle is described as a grey BMW X1 with the registration HN** VBG.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Aimee Summers, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about these offences.

“The man has driven along a number of roads in Bourne End and so I urge anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area on Thursday afternoon to get in touch as you may have captured something that could prove vital to this investigation.

“You can get in touch with us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190194830. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Fortunately, incidents like these are uncommon and a thorough investigation is already underway to find those responsible. If you have any concerns, you can contact the neighbourhood team for Bourne End at MarlowNHPT2@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk and Flackwell Heath at CheppingWyeValleyNHPT@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk, or request contact from them by calling 101.

"You can also take a look at our online Home Security Guide for tips on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary.”