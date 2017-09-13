Suspended sentence for man who caused death by careless driving on Marlow Bypass

A driver who caused the death of a 43-year-old woman on the A404 Marlow Bypass last year has avoided jail.

Bayonle Kayode, of Walpole Road, Slough, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday to three months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, for causing death by careless driving.

The 29-year-old had admitted the charge at a previous hearing on August 15 after being served a summons on June 22.

Kayode was driving his Honda Accord southbound along the A404 at about 1.30pm on September 12 last year when his car collided with a VW Beetle, which in turn collided with the rear of a VW Sharan.

The driver of the Beetle, Janice Swain, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but later died of her injuries.

Her passenger was also taken to hospital but has now recovered.

Kayode was also told to carry out 280 hours of unpaid community service and pay a £1,000 fine. He has been banned from driving for two years and will have to take an extended retest to renew his driving licence.

Investigating officer, PC Sandra Terry of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision could have been avoided had Bayonle Kayode been paying attention to the road, however he failed to notice that the traffic ahead of him was slowing down and thus collided with a VW Beetle.

“Kayode admitted to careless driving, which resulted in Janice Swain losing her life. He will have this on his conscience for the rest of his life.”