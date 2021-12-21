Police want to speak to man after attempted burglary in Flackwell Heath

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary in Flackwell Heath.

The incident happened at about 12.22pm on Wednesday, December 15, when an offender tried to gain access to multiple properties in Treadaway Hill.

At one house, the offender went to the rear of the property and tried doors and windows to see if they were insecure.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Cummins based at High Wycombe police station, said: ”The man in this picture may have vital information about this attempted burglary.

“If you think you know him, or if this is you, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 43210571544 or make a report online.

“You can also remain 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.