Rag'n'Bone Man and McFly to play at Marlow's Pub in the Park

Pop acts including Rag'n'Bone Man, McFly and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are set to feature at next year's Pub in the Park festival in Marlow.

US group Sister Sledge are also due to perform at Higginson Park, in Pound Lane, for the event which will run from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15.

The band, famous for hits such as We Are Family, will headline the Thursday night session while British boyband McFly will take to the main stage on the Friday.

Solo singer Rag'n'Bone Man, known for chart hits including Human and All You Ever Wanted, will headline Saturday evening's set, with a main act for Saturday afternoon yet to be announced.

Murder on the Dancefloor pop artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform on Sunday afternoon.

Pub in the Park is held annually at the Marlow venue and is organised by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, with live chef demonstrations and food stalls serving Michelin-starred snacks on offer as well as live music.

First release tickets for the festival - which took place in September this year - will become available at 10am on Friday, November 12.

However, these early bird tickets will only be on sale for 72 hours before a second round of tickets are released in the new year.

Click here for more information and to find out more about the first release tickets.