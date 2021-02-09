Burger chain Wimpy opens Bourne End branch

Burger chain Wimpy has opened a new branch in Bourne End.

The fast food firm opened up out of the old Natwest bank building in The Parade on February 3, but will only be operating for takeaway customers for now to conform to the ongoing lockdown rules.

It is also taking call and collect services, with home delivery due to follow shortly via the Just Eat and Uber Eats online platforms.

Wimpy opened the Bourne End location following 'a major investment programme' by new franchisee, Doné Khan, formerly of the recently-closed Wimpy in Marlow.

“There has been so much excitement locally about our opening,” Doné said.

“Bourne End has a very traditional British high street and that fits very well with the Wimpy brand, which was important when I was looking at new locations.

“I have already met several former Marlow customers who have promised they will come and see us and we can’t wait to give local residents here in Bourne End the opportunity to enjoy their favourite Wimpy dish from the comfort of their own home.”

Working alongside Doné in the 46-seater restaurant will be manager Ahmed Ruzi and, as soon as restrictions are lifted, Wimpy Bourne End will be taking on a number of staff to fill table service roles.

Chris Woolfenden, Wimpy UK general manager, said: “We are thrilled to have Doné back on board as a Wimpy franchisee and know she will make a terrific success of her new venture.

“It’s always an exciting time when we open a new Wimpy and to add a new location like Bourne End to our portfolio makes it even more important as we continue to grow the brand for the future.”