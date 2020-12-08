SITE INDEX

    • Police withdraw witness appeal as Wooburn Green robbery 'did not take place'

    George Roberts

    Thousands of pounds released to organisations helping the police amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Police have withdrawn a witness appeal after concluding that a suspected robbery in Wooburn Green did not take place.

    Over the weekend, Thames Valley Police published an appeal for witnesses after a suspected robbery took place where a 12-year-old boy was threatened and had his belongings stolen.

    However, after investigating the matter further, officers are satisfied that no offence took place, and the witness appeal has been removed from the Thames Valley Police website.

    A TVP spokesman said: "We are satisfied that no offence has taken place, hence why it has been removed from the website.

    “We are no longer appealing for witnesses.”

