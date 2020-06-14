'Suspected lightning strike' sparks Bourne End house fire

A 'suspected lightning strike' caused a house fire in Bourne End last night (Saturday).

Two crews from High Wycombe, and one each from Beaconsfield and Maidenhead, and a fire officer, attended the house in Marlow Road at about 8.35pm.

The fire had affected the roof space of a two-storey, semi-detached barn conversion following the suspected strike to a weather vane on top of the building.

Firefighters used two hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder and a 13.5-metre ladder to tackle the fire.

Crews carried out a reinspection at 3am this morning (Sunday).

Bucks Fire and Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries.