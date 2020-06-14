SITE INDEX

Sun, 14
21 °C
Mon, 15
22 °C
Tue, 16
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • 'Suspected lightning strike' sparks Bourne End house fire

    'Suspected lightning strike' sparks Bourne End house fire

    Picture from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Twitter (@Bucksfire)

    A 'suspected lightning strike' caused a house fire in Bourne End last night (Saturday).

    Two crews from High Wycombe, and one each from Beaconsfield and Maidenhead, and a fire officer, attended the house in Marlow Road at about 8.35pm.

    The fire had affected the roof space of a two-storey, semi-detached barn conversion following the suspected strike to a weather vane on top of the building. 

    Firefighters used two hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder and a 13.5-metre ladder to tackle the fire.

    Crews carried out a reinspection at 3am this morning (Sunday). 

    Bucks Fire and Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries.  

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved