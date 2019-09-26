Marlow area news: Traveller incursions 'up 400 per cent'

In this week's Marlow area news, Sargeant Robin Hughes, part of Marlow's policing team, sheds light on a 400 per cent rise in traveller incursions in the area, up until the end of July this year.

There are also details on the upcoming Bourne End Junior Craft Show - do you know someone between the ages of four and 16 who would like to enter?

And the illuminated boat parade is returning to Bourne End this Saturday. Full details below:

400 per cent rise in traveller incursions

MARLOW AREA: Traveller incursions in the Marlow area were up 400 per cent up until the end of July this year.

At a Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday, September 16, Sergeant Robin Hughes, part of the policing team for Marlow, updated businesses on crime figures in the town.

Last month, Wycombe District Council obtained an injunction that speeds up the process of removing ‘unauthorised encampments’ on council-owned land.

Sgt Hughes said at the meeting: “There has been some good work locally, but the one sad thing I have to report, up until the end of July this year, traveller incursions in the Marlow area are up 400 per cent.”

Sgt Hughes told the meeting that after doing some research, one reason for this could be down to many travellers remaining in the UK rather than heading to southern Europe for work.

He added: “We have got the injunction in place now, but it doesn’t mean that the travellers won’t land on our parks – it just means we have the power to move them.”

Sgt Hughes also updated the meeting – which was held at the Compleat Angler in Bisham Road – on crime reporting figures in Marlow for the rolling year.

He added: “Reported crime is down about five per cent, which is great news.

“Reported anti-social behaviour is down 16 per cent, and personally I don’t like that figure because I think it means that people are accepting some, whereas they should be reporting it.”

Applicants invited to enter village junior craft show

BOURNE END: Creative young people are invited to enter a junior craft show in the village, which is entering its seventh year.

Classes for a range of arts and crafts are open for children and young people aged four to 16, in preparation for the show on Saturday, October 5 at Bourne End Library in Wakeman Road.

The event is free to enter – with arty prizes to be won. Entries can be dropped off on the day between 9.30am and 11am or the day before between 3pm and 5pm.

There is free parking on the day while refreshments will be available in return for a small donation to library funds.

Classes include photography, needlework, decorated cup cakes, handmade soft toys, mini scarecrow and more. For full details, visit www.bejuniorcraftshow.co.uk

Each class will be split into the following age divisions: four to seven, eight to 11 and 12 to 16.

From 12.30pm-2pm the public can browse entries.

The prize giving takes place at 1.15pm.

Proposal for housing on ex offenders site

MARLOW: An application for five new detached houses on the site of an old young offenders’ institute has been put to the district council.

A Marlow Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday, September 16, heard from president Paul Deriaz, who updated businesses on outstanding applications in the town.

Woodson Capital Limited wants to demolish the existing buildings at Finnamore Wood Camp in Frieth Road and provide a new access road.

The meeting also heard from Marlow Town Council leader Cllr Jocelyn Towns, who told firms about a proposal for new lighting on Marlow Bridge, which is awaiting approval from both neighbouring authority the Royal Borough and Bucks County Council.

Illuminated boat parade to light up Thames

BOURNE END: Get ready for decorated boats as the illuminated boat parade returns on Saturday.

The event features a selection of boats lighting up the Thames, starting from the Spade Oak Reach at 7.15pm before making their way to The Bounty in Cockmarsh at about 7.45pm.

The entry fee per boat goes to charity, while there is a £15 charge for a meal at The Bounty after the parade (excluding drinks), for boat entrants and crew.

Viewing is from Bourne End Marina to the Sailing Club.

For more information, visit illuminatedparade.com

Tom Kerridge eateries make Best UK list

MARLOW: Two restaurants from the town have made it into SquareMeal’s Best UK Restaurant of 2019 list.

Thousands of votes flooded in from across the country with The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, both in West Street, finishing in ninth and 15th respectively.

Restaurant Moor Hall in Aughton, Lancashire, came out on top.

For a full list, visit www.squaremeal.co.uk/ restaurants/best/uk-top-100-restaurants_238

Fashion show with lunch

MARLOW: A fashion show will be held at Harleyford Golf Club on Thursday in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

The Henley Road event, run by retailer Brookes in High Street, starts at 12.30pm until 5pm, with lunch at 1pm.

Tickets cost £45. Contact 07734994650 or 07952418208 to buy.

Diary

Tonight (Thursday, September 26): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

BBO Big Band at Marlow British Legion, Lock Road, 8.15pm-10.15pm, £8. www.bbobigband.co.uk/index.php/home

Tomorrow (Friday): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Saturday: Quiz night, Flackwell Heath Community Centre, Swains Lane, 7.30pm start. £12. 01628 525317.

Bourne End illuminated boat parade, Spade Oak Reach (7.15pm approx) and The Bounty, Cockmarsh (7.45pm approx).