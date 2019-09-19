Bucks Community News: Marlow welcomes new ethical shop Fourstate

In this week's Bucks Community News, we chat to two thirds of an ethical trio who have opened the planet-friendly store - Fourstate - in Marlow.

Elsewhere, the county council has received praise from a famed campaigner, and there is even chance to learn how to write your own novel at a workshop in Marlow later this year.

Click below for the full details:

Eco-friendly store opens for business

MARLOW: An eco-friendly business run by three young entrepreneurs from Marlow and Maidenhead has expanded by opening a store in Spittal Street, Marlow.

FourState opened in Marlow on Saturday, September 7 and is spearheaded by 23-year-olds Robert Kemp, Tom Johnson and Patrick Brown.

The business was originally just running online, but after success in e-commerce and at markets, the trio have added a physical aspect to their venture.

The store will be open 9.30am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am-4pm on Sunday’s.

Customers can choose products ranging from clothing accessories to beauty products, all while giving something back to the planet.

The shop also gives people the chance to refill their toiletries.

You gain ‘Fourstate points’ with every purchase, which you can then allocate to a cause, or causes, under any of the four states of the Earth: air, humanity, land and water.

Commercial director Robert Kemp says the dream is to expand to other towns, as well as giving more workshops and talks about their products.

“We are really passionate about this and it is amazing to see that people are getting on board,” he said.

“Our own success is brilliant, but the real success is the fact that people are getting behind something that is good for the planet.

“People are after more than just a shopping experience – and that is what we are trying to provide. Traditionally, [retail is on decline], so we are actually doing something different.”

Visit fourstate.co.uk for more information on the store, and where the group will be popping up next.

Praise for council from anti-pothole campaigner

BUCKS: The council was paid a visit by highways authorities’ ‘biggest critic’ – Mr Pothole.

During the summer, Transport for Bucks (TfB) has been carrying out road surface dressing at 27 locations across the county.

Surface dressing is a method for routine maintenance of road surfaces, and includes such benefits as forming a water resistant layer that makes the road less slippery, and preventing the formation of potholes by stopping water and ice from seeping in and forming cracks.

TfB, with surfacing contractor Eurovia, has used an ‘Etnyre Chipper Spreader’ to carry out the work. The machine has the capability to spread the treatment across a carriageway width of up to 6.1m.

Famed anti-pothole campaigner, Mr Pothole, was treated to a ride on the spreader during a site visit.

“I’m highways authorities’ biggest critic. However, TfB is trying to get things right.

“We just need far more government funding over the longer term,” he said.

Learn how to write a novel at workshop

MARLOW: If you have ever thought about writing your own novel, sign up for the ‘Getting Started as a Novelist’ workshop.

The one-day workshop takes place on Saturday, November 16 from 10am to 5pm at the Pugin Rooms, St Peter Street. Up to 14 places are available.

It is run by authors Susanna Beard, from Marlow, and fellow writer Jan Stannard, from Maidenhead.

The duo set up River Writing to help would-be novelists and established authors in the area.

Among the topics covered will be developing characters and writing vivid settings. The £99 cost of the workshop includes refreshments.

To book your place, visit www.riverwriting.co.uk/book-online

Book early to secure Jean Toussaint seat

MARLOW: One of the jazz world's biggest stars is set to perform at the jazz club this month.

The Royal British Legion Hall in Station Approach is the venue for the visit of Jean Toussaint, world renowned tenor and soprano saxophonist from Saint Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

His ‘powerful and distinctive sound’ has won him a Grammy award.

He will play with the resident Frank Toms Trio.

Music starts at 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 24 with a pay-at-door admission of £10.

You can reserve seats and tables in advance by phoning 01628 486571, as organisers expect this event to create a lot of interest.

Garden fire spreads to two houses

MARLOW: A fire spread from a garden and caused damage to two houses last Thursday.

The incident happened in Shelley Road, Marlow, at about 1.37pm.

Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe, one from Maidenhead, one from Windsor and three officers attended.

Firefighters battled the blaze using a main jet, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

No one was injured.

Test your brain power at quiz

FLACKWELL HEATH: Test your brains at a quiz night at the community centre on Saturday, September 28.

Quiz master Craig Lewis will put you through your paces in Swains Lane at 7pm (7.30pm start). £12 tickets include supper.

Call 01628 525317 to reserve table.

Diary

Today (Thursday): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Family first aid, Methodist Church, Spittal Street, 9.45am-12.45pm. £25-£30. bit.ly/2kJc0dx

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday: Marlow Carnival, 11am-5pm, High Street. www.marlowcarnival.com

Laughing Chili Comedy Night, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm-10.30pm. £15 www.laughingchili.co.uk

Sunday: Fit Works Marlow, Marlow Running Track, Westhorpe Farm Lane, 10am-4pm. Free. fitworksinfo@gmail.com