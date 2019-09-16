Nine fire crews battle blaze at Marlow pub

Nine fire crews from across the region battled a fire at a Marlow pub last night (Sunday).

The blaze occurred on the first floor and roof space of the Royal Oak in Frieth Road. No people were injured.

It happened at about 7.57pm with two appliances and crews from High Wycombe, one from Beaconsfield, one from Henley, two from Maidenhead, one from Windsor, one from Wheatley, one from Woodstock and five officers attending.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service updated people on its 'latest incidents' page, adding that relief crews from Marlow, Beaconsfield and High Wycombe also attended later.

Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels, six sets of breathing apparatus and a turntable ladder and gave oxygen to a woman who was suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Marlow Fire Station told its followers on Facebook last night that the fire 'is now under control' and 'thankfully there are no reports of any injuries'.

The pub also updated concerned residents on the same platform, adding it was 'absolutely gutted to see our beautiful pub in such bad shape'.

"It will be some time before we can open our doors again, but we will know more over the coming days," it said.

"Thank you so much for all the kind words and lovely messages we have received. It has really helped ease what has been a very difficult few hours.

"We will of course keep you posted on our progress, so do keep a look out for news."