Ukraine refugees 'at crunch point' as new hosts needed

A Maidenhead charity supporting people affected by the crisis in Ukraine says the situation has arrived at ‘crunch point’ as it launches an appeal for more host families to come forward.

Open Arms was set up by Maidenhead Synagogue rabbi Jonathan Romain to assist the relief effort, with hundreds of refugees living in the borough.

Rabbi Romain says that many are now approaching the end of their six-month stay at host homes - but are unable to return to war-torn Ukraine amid continuing Russian aggression.

He urged people to come forward with offers of hospitality for the next period of six months to assist refugees residing here.

“Maidonians have responded to the Ukrainian crisis with astonishing compassion, but we have now arrived at crunch point, as many of them are at the end of their six month stay, but still cannot return home,” said Rabbi Romain.

“We need more offers of hospitality for the next, and hopefully last, period of six months."

Rabbi Romain added that Ukrainians wishing to rent are unable to do so due to a lack of sufficient documents and deposit payments.

“It is particularly important that they are in the same town as the Ukrainian children have become integrated into local schools and it would be a great shame to wrench them away just as they were beginning to feel safe again," he said.

“This is a war in which we are participants from afar. Ukrainians are fighting with guns and lives, while our weapon is military help and kindness. We cannot let them down at this critical time.”

Anyone with a spare room should visit www.openarms.charity