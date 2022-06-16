Food delivery app started by Maidenhead men goes nationwide

A food delivery business started by two Maidenhead men which allows people to order home-cooked meals from chefs in their neighbourhood has started delivering to doors nationwide.

Dinesh Patil and Shabbir Mookhtiar started setting up Cook My Grub in December 2019, with the company registered officially in January 2020.

The app, which launched in 2020, is operational in major towns across West London, Berkshire, and Buckinghamshire, and allows consumers access to more than 300 chefs preparing healthy and wholesome meals for home delivery.

The company said it has had a 'tremendous response' since launching its nationwide deliveries and has already begun delivering to small towns in Wales and Scotland.

Meals prepared by home chefs are now also available chilled, with pre-cooked food delivered in cooler boxes.

Once received, the customer reheats the food as instructed and dinner is ready. All dishes have a two-day shelf life and are suitable for home freezing, while containers are reusable and dishwasher safe.

Dinesh and Shabbir said: “We couldn’t be more excited about expanding our food business across the country and continuing in our nationwide mission - to introduce people to exciting world cuisines, and help chefs build a business on our platform.

“As the leading food delivery marketplace for home-cooked food, we are following the framework defined by the Food Standard Authority to help systemise a previously unorganised industry and put an end to food exchanging hands without regulations on Whatsapp, Facebook or NextDoor.”

For more information and to download the app, visit www.cookmygrub.com