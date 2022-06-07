Controversial Maidenhead 80-home plan withdrawn by developer

Contentious plans to build 80 homes on a Maidenhead flood zone have been withdrawn by the developer just as a public inquiry into the proposals was looming.

CALA Homes wanted to construct the development on land to the south of Ray Mill Road East - also known as Deerswood Meadow - after a planning application was approved at the third time of asking in November.

The plans have proved controversial due to planning officers recommending them for refusal over flooding fears, but despite this, the scheme narrowly passed last year.

CALA Homes' first planning application was rejected back in February 2020, before the same plans were due to be discussed at a meeting in August - only for them to be withdrawn at late notice.

Following the eventual approval of the 80-home plan, the scheme was called in by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, in April, following lobbying by campaigners against the development.

The Government said that it wished to be informed about ‘the extent to which the development is consistent with policies for meeting the challenge of flooding’, and ‘the extent to which the development is consistent with the development plan for the area’.

In the adopted borough local plan (BLP), the site is earmarked to become a ‘green infrastructure site providing a pocket park’.

A public inquiry was set to begin imminently, but in another twist this week, it emerged that CALA Homes has withdrawn its application entirely, meaning no inquiry will take place.

In a letter from the planning inspectorate, seen by the Advertiser, the developer does not state why the application has been withdrawn.

CALA Homes and the Royal Borough have been contacted for comment.