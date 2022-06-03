Met Office issues Platinum Jubilee weather warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

10:26AM, Friday 03 June 2022
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for the Platinum Jubilee weekend in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.
A warning has been put in place across much of southern England between 1am and 10am on Saturday, June 4.
The Met Office said that whilst ‘many places will miss the worst of them’, there is a chance of frequent lightning and heavy rain in affected areas.
Some places could even see 20-30mm of rain within an hour whilst the weather warning is in place.
A list of the events taking place in Maidenhead over the Jubilee weekend can be found here.
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.