Full list of road closures for Platinum Jubilee weekend

More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.

Earlier this year, councils in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire opened applications for residents to temporarily close their roads to allow a street party to take place safely.

Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of all the road closures listed on one.network planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend:

Maidenhead and the surrounding areas

All Saints Avenue, Thursday, June 2, 1pm to 8pm

Allenby Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 7pm

Alwyn Road, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 3.30pm

Birdwood Road, Friday, June 3, 11am to 8pm

Boyn Valley Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 6pm

Burchetts Green Road, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 10pm

Camden Road, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 8pm

Camley Gardens, Friday, June 3, 1pm to 6pm

Cannon Court Road, Sunday, June 5, 8.30am to 9pm

College Avenue, Thursday, June 2, 2pm to 10pm

Cookham High Street, Sunday, June 5, 8am to 6pm

Court Drive, Friday, June 3, 2pm to 6pm

Courthouse Road, Friday, June 3, 9am to 8pm

Cranbrook Drive, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 7pm

Cromwell Road, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 10pm

Edith Road, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 8pm

Fifield Road, Sunday, June 5, 11.30am to 6.30pm

Fishery Road, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 10pm

Havelock Crescent, Friday, June 3, 9am to 8pm

Hurley High Street, Sunday, June 5, 7am to 6pm

Highfield Road, Friday, June 3, 10am to 10pm

Holyport Street, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 4.30pm

Keble Road, Saturday, June 4, 12pm to 10pm

Kennedy Close, Thursday, June 2, 12pm to 8pm

Kingswood Court, Saturday, June 4, 11am to 10pm

Lyndhurst Avenue, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 7pm

Mallow Park, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 10pm

Mossy Vale, Sunday, June 5, 9.30am to 8pm

Norfolk Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 4pm

Powney Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 6pm

Rutland Place, Sunday, June 5, 8am to 7pm

Summerleaze Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 6pm

Talbots Drive, Sunday, June 5, 3pm to 9pm

The Crescent, Sunday, June 5, 9am to 8pm

Westmorland Road, Friday, June 3, 11am to 6pm

Marlow

Hillside Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 8pm

Lock Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 11pm

Southview Road, Sunday, June 5, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Westwood Drive, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 10pm

Wooburn and Bourne End