    • CCTV image released over report of harassment at Maidenhead shop

    CCTV image released as woman reports being followed around Maidenhead supermarket

    A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a report of harassment at a Maidenhead supermarket.

    On Tuesday, February 15 a woman was followed through town into Sainsbury’s, in Providence Place, at about 7pm.

    Police said the woman was followed around the store before she approached security who accompanied her to a safe place.

    Investigating officer, Detective Constable William Holbrook,  based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image in the hope that someone can identify the man shown as I believe he has vital information about this offence.”

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220070978 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Alternatively, make a report online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

