Maidenhead crime round-up: Spate of rural crimes

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Tuesday, March 1, 6.15pm, Denmark Terrace. Car wing mirror and rear windscreen wiper ripped off. Ref. No: 43220092332

Friday, March 4, 6pm, to Saturday, March 5, 9am, Burghley Court, Kingsquarter. Catalytic converter stolen from under a Honda Civic while it was parked in a car park. Ref. No: 43220098284

Saturday, March 5, midnight, to Sunday, March 6, 2am, Brambling Way. Garage break. Puffa Jacket, Hoverboard and wellington boots stolen. Ref. No: 43220099368

Saturday, March 5, 9.25pm, St Marks Road. The owners heard a noise and went to investigate. They heard their car alarm sounding and shouted – a man left. Ref. No: 43220098882

Saturday, March 5, 6.35pm, The Colonnade. The police received a report of people walking through the car park, trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43220098723

Sunday, March 6, Burghley Court, Kingsquarter. Car entered by unknown means. Heavy duty car jack, golf tubes and golf balls, perfume, sunglasses and Bula scarves stolen.

Sunday, March 6, Sunday 3pm-5.15pm, King Street. Bike locked in a bike rack stolen. Ref. No: 43220099923

Sunday, March 6, 2am to Monday, March 7, 1am, High Street. Locked up bike stolen. A grey mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220100362

Riverside and Belmont:

Monday, February 28, 10am, Ray Mead Road. Alarm sounded and a young man in an anorak and tracksuit ran out. Ref. No: 43220089764

Thursday, March 3, midnight to 6am, Harmer Mews, Ray Park Lane. Shed break and bike stolen. A black mountain bike. Ref. no: 43220094905



Friday, March 4, 4pm to Saturday 10.30am, Ray Park Lane. Shed break. Door forced and a Stihl chainsaw, DeWalt multi tool, DeWalt Impact drill, DeWalt drill, DeWalt four-inch grinder and a box of assorted drills bits and tools. Ref No: 43220096660

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Thursday, March 3, 6-9pm, High Street, Hurley. Burglary. Offenders entered side gate to the rear of the house and used tools to force a rear door to gain entry. Untidy search of the whole house. Valuable jewellery stolen. Ref. No: 43220095820

Monday, March 7, 11.15am, Malvern Road. Theft of building materials from a site. Ref. No: 43220100730

Saturday, March 5, 3am, Florence Cottages, Burchetts Green Road, Burchetts Green. CCTV footage of two men accessing the rear of the property and entering via the rear door. When the owner came down in the morning they found their handbag and contents missing along with a white Ford Focus from outside. The car was seen on the Bath Road, Charvil, Reading and then South Wargrave Road, Twyford. The handbag was discarded in Woodley. Ref. No: 43220098063

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Wednesday, March 2, 4-5pm, Halifax Road. Packages stolen from front of property after delivery. Ref. No: 43220094758

Friday, March 4, 3.15pm, Whurley Way. Car tyre slashed. Ref. No: 43220097155



Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park

Monday, February 28, 1.15pm, Wallingford Way. Bike shed broken into and several bikes possibly stolen. A pink and black, Chris Boardman bike, Ref. No: 43220090129; a grey and teal, Boardman hybrid bike, ref. No: 43220090483; a wheel which had the chain through left behind from another stolen bike.

Thursday, March 3, 12.25am, Wallingford Way. Break-in to block’s bike shed and a bike stolen. Ref. No: 43220094299

Wednesday, March 2, 5pm, Kingston Close. Turquoise blue & orange La Pierre mountain bike stolen from a locked bike store. Ref. No: 43220093851

Thursday, March 3, 10.05-10.25pm, Vicus Way. Shed break and a van was seen to drive away. Nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220095820

Monday, March 7, 9.50am, Westborough Road. Car entered by unknown means. Back seats pulled down and the boot searched. Set of chef’s knives, full set of golf clubs and a set of chef’s whites stolen. Ref. No: 43220100592



Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Tuesday, March 1, 10-11.55pm, farm, Drift Road / Blackbird Lane. Field gate chain and lock cut by grinder, metal bollard forced over and bent, likely pulled over by large 4x4 vehicle. Driver then drove over arable field, likely hare-coursing or deer shooting. Exited through the same gateway and travelled west towards Hawthorn Hill. Ref. No: 43220093221

Wednesday, March 2, 1.15pm, farm, Blackbird Lane. Car parked in front of a gate, blocking access to fields. Ref. No: 43220093378

Thursday, March 3, 3.10am, Fishery Lodge. Attempted burglary. CCTV footage of a man wearing gloves and a surgical mask forcing open electric gates and walking around the forecourt. No entry gained to the house. Ref. No: 43220094690