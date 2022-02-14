Maidenhead mum raises thousands for mental health charity

A mum from Maidenhead has achieved her fundraising challenge to complete 30 days of exercise and raise thousands of pounds for mental health charity Mind.

Katie Wilson, 43, took part in Move for Mind for the third time in 18 months, completing a variety of activities – from boxing to flipping tyres - to raise funds for a cause close to her heart.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2005 after experiencing severe depressive episodes, during the first of which she tried to take her own life.

Katie now receives support from her local mental health team, psychiatrist and social care worker, and credits exercise as having a positive impact on her mental health.

This was her third Move for Mind challenge – the first was back in September 2020 and her second in January 2021 - and brings her fundraising total for the charity to nearly £3,500.

Mum-of-two Katie said: “Completing Move for Mind for the third time is something that I’m extremely proud of. Moving every day for a purpose provides me with a sense of achievement, wellbeing and happiness that I never knew was possible.

"All those endorphins running round your body make you feel amazing. I have tried numerous different activities through the challenge, which have all provided me with a sense of achievement or mastery and a focus.

"Not only that, but I have involved nearly 100 people in my three challenges over the years, and as a coach that has provided me with nothing but joy as I coach them as we do the activity.

“Move for Mind has given me the opportunity to fall back in love with certain activities and I have taken up many of these activities on a regular basis.”

A survey commissioned by Mind found that a third of people in the south east (33 per cent) said that exercise has provided the opportunity to have conversations about mental health once or on multiple occasions.

Nearly half (45 per cent) also said that exercise makes them feel comfortable enough to have conversations or open up about their mental wellbeing.

Katie added: “Exercise gives me hope, fulfilment and a sense of purpose. It clears my head, gets me outdoors, and allows me to spend time with my friends, where I can have conversations about managing mental health in a positive way.”

Kathleen Miles, director of fundraising at Mind, said: “We are so grateful to have Katie’s support with Move for Mind for a third time, and we are really pleased that through each of her challenges, she has found enjoyment and motivation which has had a positive impact on her physical and mental health.

“The pandemic has had a lasting impact on our mental health, especially for those of us with existing mental health problems, and so many of us aren’t getting the support we need.

"The money raised by Katie and all our Move for Mind participants will support Mind’s Infoline, giving someone a voice to talk to when things are too much, keep our online community Side by Side open for anyone feeling isolated, and help us to keep pushing people in power to protect our rights and support our needs.”

Since it began in September 2020, Move for Mind has raised more than £650,000 for the charity.

To support Katie and donate to Mind, visit www.moveformind.org.uk/fundraising/katies-30-day-move-for-mind-challenge