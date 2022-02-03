Council has 'positive meeting' with Norden Farm after funding row

The leader of the Royal Borough has announced that a 'positive meeting' has been held with arts venue Norden Farm after the council faced a backlash against plans to abolish its funding.

Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) has been under fire from opposition members and campaign groups after it was revealed that the Altwood Road arts centre would be receiving no cash in the council's draft budget for 2022/23, along with Windsor venue The Old Court.

A petition by the Public Campaign for the Arts group calling for the council to rethink its plans has reached nearly 5,000 signatures, while Maidenhead's Tory MP Theresa May has also waded into the debate by expressing her concern at the local authority's decision.

Last month, Norden Farm’s CEO Jane Corry warned that council grants are ‘absolutely essential’ to its future, with an independent external consultant compiling a report on ways in which Norden Farm can continue to operate if funding were to cease.

Martin Denny, director of The Old Court in St Leonards Road, previously said the venue has ‘a plan in place to manage this next financial year’ ahead of the upcoming budget.

The Windsor venue has not been undergoing a financial review by a consultant.

In an update today (Thursday), Cllr Johnson told his social media followers that the council was now in receipt of the consultant's report and had undertook a 'positive' meeting with Norden Farm.

"A very positive meeting has now been held with Norden Farm to discuss its business plan [and] future operating model following receipt of the report from jointly appointed [and] funded independent expert consultancy tasked with looking at all options to help secure its future viability," Cllr Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"We have now carefully considered the consultant’s report to understand what options are available to support the venue [and] how we can help it to become more sustainable.

"Whilst late in our budget build cycle these constructive and purposeful discussions will undoubtedly help to shape our thinking as a cabinet when making our final recommendations next week on our proposed budget in advance of final debate and hopeful approval at full council on Tuesday, February 22."

A very positive meeting has now been held with Norden Farm to discuss its business plan & future operating model following receipt of the report from jointly appointed & funded independent expert consultancy tasked with looking at all options to help secure its future viability. — Andrew Johnson (@andyj1979) February 3, 2022

Norden Farm also took to Twitter today to issue an update following its meeting with the council.

"We had a very positive meeting with RBWM to discuss the consultant's report and future funding," it said. "We are feeling very hopeful there will be a way forwards."

Update on Norden Farm funding



We had a very positive meeting with RBWM to discuss the consultant's report and future funding. We are feeling very hopeful there will be a way forwards. pic.twitter.com/cBjkRuAnNh — Norden Farm (@nordenfarm) February 3, 2022

Despite the above tweets, it is not clear whether Norden Farm has been allocated any cash in the upcoming final budget.

The issue of Norden Farm's funding had attracted the interest of national group Public Campaign for the Arts, and its director, Jack Gamble, has reacted to the latest developments.

"We welcome RBWM's engagement with Norden Farm, and hope they are also considering how to maintain support for The Old Court and Windsor Festival," he said.

"In response to the budget consultation, over 1,000 people said continued investment in arts and culture should be a priority for the council. No other issue had even half as much support.

"The council said it would listen to residents' views and we hope they will now do so by continuing their grant funding of the arts."

A public consultation on the Royal Borough's draft budget ended in January ahead of a key full council vote on the final proposals later this month.

Among those to raise concerns over the council's decision to cease funding for Norden Farm was Maidenhead MP Theresa May.

She said: “When I have visited Norden Farm I have seen first-hand the excellent programmes [it] delivers and just how valuable their work is for the local community. I understand that the council’s decision will have caused concern.

"Since this announcement I have been speaking with the council about Norden Farm and I am continuing to urge the council to reconsider their position to see whether some support can be given to Norden Farm.

"It is my hope that when the consultant’s report is published, Norden Farm and RBWM will be able to work together to find a solution which will be in the best interest of the entire local community.”

The Maidenhead Arts Council also asked the Royal Borough to reconsider its decision in a letter to the Advertiser this week.

Chairman Alan Mellins, writing on behalf of the organisation's 34 members, said the ceasing of funding was 'short-sighted' as Norden Farm attracts people from outside the borough and therefore brings income.

Cllr Johnson and Ms Corry have been contacted by the Advertiser for further comment.