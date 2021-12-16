Maidenhead firm offers up its unwanted office furniture

Good quality office furniture is being offered free of charge to charities and community groups across Maidenhead this weekend – although the clock is ticking with a deadline to collect of Tuesday, December 21 at the latest.

The Craufurd Hale Group, a Maidenhead firm which offers a range of accountancy, wealth management and tax services, has seen major growth in recent years and outgrew its previous home in Belmont Road.

Having been based in the area for the last 12 years, it has relocated to Arena Court, Crown Lane, in the town centre.

The move saw much of its office furniture upgraded, so it is looking to find a new home for about 20 office chairs, a number of desks, cupboards and filing cabinets.

Partner Sean Egan said: “In our new offices we have designed everything to suit our exact needs so this is all good quality furniture that we could not take with us or didn’t need.

“For example, we’ve digitised all of our records so don’t need to store lots of paper files anymore.”

He added: “Craufurd Hale has a long tradition of helping the community and it would be great for this furniture to be given a new lease of life benefitting a local group in some way.

“It would suit a charity, school, community group or sports club but any organisation is welcome to it, though they must be able to collect it.”

Anyone interested in the furniture is asked to email anne.kew@craufurdhalellp.co.uk