Second protest planned over Maidenhead golf course redevelopment

A second protest is set to take place against proposals to build 2,000 homes at Maidenhead golf course.

Hundreds of residents demonstrated outside Maidenhead Town Hall last week to show their support for the campaign to protect the sprawling greenbelt land from redevelopment.

Campaigners instead want to see the 132-acre site turned into a large public open space for residents to freely enjoy, known as Maidenhead Great Park.

The council is expected to discuss the Borough Local Plan, which includes Maidenhead golf course as a site for redevelopment, during an extraordinary meeting on December 14.

Campaigners are now urging residents to join them to protest against the proposals outside the town hall at 6.30pm on the night of the planned BLP meeting.

A statement said: “We are again asking our councillors not to adopt this damaging plan for our community, which goes against all the steps we must take to prepare for the worsening effects of climate change.”