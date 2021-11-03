Free parking to be offered in Maidenhead this festive season

Free parking will be offered in all council-owned car parks in Maidenhead this festive season, the Royal Borough has said.

Motorists will be able to park free of charge on each weekend from the Christmas lights switch-on, planned for Saturday, November 27, up until Saturday, December 25.

The offer will also be valid on Bank Holiday’s including New Year’s Day and Boxing Day, while free parking on Sundays is already offered in Maidenhead all year round.

Last year, residents hit out at the council's free parking initiative, calling it 'underwhelming' and 'a smack in the face' as plans emerged to provide the offer on Wednesday's only in the lead up to Christmas.

At the time, the borough's parking lead, Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) said that the free parking scheme would not be the same as the Royal Borough felt the effects of COVID-19.

For more information on this year's offer, visit www.maidenhead.gov.uk