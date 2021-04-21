Future of Maidenhead Town Hall to be reviewed by council

The future of Maidenhead Town Hall is under consideration with the council looking at the possibility of creating a new corporate building in the borough.

A report for next week’s cabinet meeting has revealed ongoing concerns within the council over the cost of maintaining the building, which has been standing since 1962.

Its energy performance is also deemed as ‘only just acceptable’ and cannot meet the borough’s climate strategy, the report added.

The cabinet report said: “Maidenhead Town Hall was built in 1962 and provides outmoded and inefficient office and civic accommodation for the council.

“The building is becoming more costly to maintain with significant expenditure required to maintain its required health and safety obligations, along with ongoing responsive repairs, and the need to put in place some medium to long term planned and cyclical maintenance requirements.”

Councillors are being recommended to approve plans to draw up a business plan investigating the possibility of the creation of a new corporate building within the borough.

More to follow.