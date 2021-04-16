Police charge two men in connection with Shoppenhangers Road stabbing

Thames Valley Police has charged two men over a stabbing in Maidenhead.

Officers were called to Shoppenhangers Road on Wednesday evening following reports of a 19-year-old man suffering stab wounds.

The force has now charged Daniel Franklin, 20, of Raymond Road, with one count of GBH wounding with intent.

Frankie Harris, 20, of Ellington Park, faces the same charge in connection with the attack.

The duo will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

Police said the injured man is now in a stable condition in hospital.