Nicholsons Centre plans to be decided at landmark meeting

Major plans to redevelop the Nicholsons Centre are set to go before the council's planning committee this week.

Proposals for the town centre shopping complex have been in the pipeline for several years, and Wednesday will mark the next milestone as developer Areli Real Estate has its hybrid plans picked through by councillors.

A hybrid planning application is one that seeks outline planning permission for one part, and full planning permission for another part of the site.

The £500million plans will see the Nicholsons Centre torn down and replaced with a new complex, combining new streets and zones with retail, offices and more than 650 apartments. The overall development will be dubbed 'Nicholson Quarter'.

The Royal Borough's Development Management Panel will debate the application at 6:15pm on Wednesday. The meeting can be viewed live on the council's YouTube channel.

Councillors have been recommended by planning officers to authorise the head of planning to grant planning permission, subject to a series of conditions, which include the developers securing infrastructure to support the project.

Plans were submitted to the council in June last year, but were altered in November to include a smaller multi-storey car park and other building modifications.

The latest update on the plans was in December, when Areli partner Rob Tincknell hosted a Zoom webinar to update residents and stakeholders on developments.

Mr Tincknell had said at this online session that developers were hoping to bring proposals to councillors by February 3 this year, a month prior to when they are actually being pored over.

The redevelopment of the centre is not expected to be complete until the mid 2020s, if approved.

French asset management group Tikehau Capital has partnered with Areli to develop the Nicholsons, which the former bought in February 2019 from administrators.

To view the plans in full, click here.