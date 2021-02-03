Public meeting tomorrow on controversial Shoppenhangers bus gate proposal

Time is running out to have your say on a proposal to install a bus gate in Shoppenhnagers Road.

The proposal has led to widespread criticism across the borough – with a petition against it reaching 730 signatures.

Residents have called the proposal to build a bus gate, which would close the road to thorugh-traffic on the stretch of Shoppenhangers between Braywick Road and Larchfield, ‘mad’.

The petition calls on the proposals, currently in the consultation stages, to be abandoned.

“We are unclear what the alleged safety issues are that justifies such costly, indulgent and disruptive proposal, and what the supposed pedestrian aspect benefits are,” it said.

“Apart from pupil traffic from Desborough College of short durations, the footfall here is negligible. It would be madness to replace it with a narrower twisted and dangerous route, notwithstanding the plan for further housing development there.”

The Royal Borough said:

“The council is currently midway through a four-week public consultation around proposed additional cycling and walking improvements in the Royal Borough. As part of our normal consultation process, we are running two virtual public engagement sessions, on Tuesday, February 2, and Thursday, February 4.”

Tomorrow night's meeting is at 6.30pm until 8pm. To attend, register on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/ly1ssku3

The deadline to respond to the bus gate proposal survey is February 9. The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/el45zsd4