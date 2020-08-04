MAPPED: Find out which restaurants are taking place in Eat Out To Help Out

A host of dining hot spots in Maidenhead are offering discounts this month as part of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Diners can get a discount of up to £10 per person on any food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

Venues to sign up to the much-anticipated initiative include independent stores such as Bianco Nero, in Bridge Street, Roux at Skindles and Noodle Nation in King Street.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.

“More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill.

“The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”

A list of participating venues within two miles of the town centre has been included below for those seeking a bargain.

Participating venues within two miles of Maidenhead town centre: