    MAPPED: Find out which restaurants are taking place in Eat Out To Help Out

    A host of dining hot spots in Maidenhead are offering discounts this month as part of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

    Diners can get a discount of up to £10 per person on any food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

    Venues to sign up to the much-anticipated initiative include independent stores such as Bianco Nero, in Bridge Street, Roux at Skindles and Noodle Nation in King Street.

    Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.

    “More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill.

    “The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”

    A list of participating venues within two miles of the town centre has been included below for those seeking a bargain.

    Participating venues within two miles of Maidenhead town centre:

    • Delhi Junction, Queen Street
    • Star Spice and Grill, Queen Street
    • Noodle Nation, King Street
    • Rio Deli, Maidenhead Library
    • Bistro Story, Queen Street
    • 15 Queen Street, Queen Street
    • New York Deli, Nicholsons Walk
    • Li Zhao, High Street
    • Coppa Club, Bridge Avenue
    • KFC, Bridge Avenue
    • Off The Tap, High Street
    • McDonald's, High Street
    • Bianco Nero, Bridge Street
    • Flavio's, High Street
    • Strawberry Grove, Bridge Street
    • Fredrick's Hotel Restaurant & Spa, Shoppenhangers Road
    • Santino Ltd, Bridge Street
    • The Broadwick, Bridge Street
    • Gandhi Indian Restaurant, Boyn Hill Avenue
    • The Windsor Castle, Bath Road
    • Thai Orchid Restaurant, Ray Mead Road
    • Thames Hotel, Ray Mead Road
    • Emperor of India, Windsor Road
    • Roux at Skindles, Mill Lane
    • The Crown at Bray, Bray High Street
    • Caldesi in Campagna, Old Mill Lane
    • Bartlett Mitchell, Vanwall Road
    • The Boathouse, Boulters Lock Island
    • Taplow House Hotel, Berry Hill
    • Costa Coffee, SL6 7UA
    • Oak & Saw, Rectory Road, Taplow
    • Indian Kitchen, Wessex Way
    • Mediterranevm at Bray, Monkey Island Lane
    • The George on the Green, Holyport

