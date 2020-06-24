Tesco announces closure date for Metro store in Nicholsons Centre

Tesco has announced that it is to close its Metro store in the Nicholsons Centre.

In a statement, the supermarket chain said it had shared with colleagues on Tuesday that it had taken the ‘difficult’ decision to close the Maidenhead town centre branch.

The store will remain open until Saturday, September 19, adding that it will be offering people alternative roles with Tesco ‘wherever possible’.

Reacting to the news, Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce chairman Mike Miller said the closure is sad for the town, but is something that supermarket groups have done before. He said: “Tesco is doing exceptionally well as a result of the lockdown, so I think what they are doing is looking across the country at which stores are not going to do well and they will cut back.

“You can understand how it works. Is it sad for the town? Yes. Is it something that supermarkets do? Yes.

“The question is going to be, what is the possibility of another supermarket group taking over that space?

“It is quite possible that some of the others might take it over.” He added: “I think it is a case of whether Jane Wright (the centre manager) can find someone, but she will have difficulty doing that since they are rebuilding.”

The nearest Tesco stores in Maidenhead are now the Furze Platt Road and Bath Road Express stores, with a large superstore located at the Bishop Centre in nearby Taplow.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “Our priority now is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues, and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores, including our Express shops, Taplow Superstore and tesco.com.”

Jane Wright has been contacted for comment.