    • Fast trains unable to stop at Twyford

    Will Taylor

    TRAINS: Signalling issues between Slough and Maidenhead

    Fast trains will not be able to call at Twyford en route to Reading, GWR has tweeted.

    A safety inspection of the track between Slough and Reading has resulted in the services being unable to stop at the village.

    Passengers can use their tickets on fast services to Reading and then come back to Twyford, the company has said.

