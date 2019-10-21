Fast trains unable to stop at Twyford

05:20PM, Monday 21 October 2019
Fast trains will not be able to call at Twyford en route to Reading, GWR has tweeted.
A safety inspection of the track between Slough and Reading has resulted in the services being unable to stop at the village.
Passengers can use their tickets on fast services to Reading and then come back to Twyford, the company has said.
